Delightfully Evil Designs

Imagine a tiny fairy named Lira that lived secretly in the corner of your house, nestled between the plants and shelves. She was a guardian of creativity, leaving sparkles of inspiration every night. But lately, her magic had grown weak. Her wings shimmered less, and her glow had dimmed.





One evening, as you sat quietly crafting, Lira whispered to you through the breeze. "I need to recharge my magic," she said, "but I can't get back to the fairy realm without a door—a special door that connects our worlds."





With her gentle guidance, you gathered wood, tiny treasures, and sparkling bits to craft the perfect fairy door. As you carefully painted and placed the last crystal, the door glowed softly, humming with energy. Lira fluttered toward it, her wings regaining their light as she stepped through.





In a flash, she disappeared into the fairy realm, promising to return soon—this time, fully recharged and ready to sprinkle your life with magic once more.